National Australia Bank Limited (NABPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.469 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
