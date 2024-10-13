Navcoin Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $3,807.27 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00070381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00020048 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006900 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,092.87 or 0.39969882 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Navcoin (NAV) is a cryptocurrency . Navcoin has a current supply of 76,939,361.4888581 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Navcoin is 0.03160412 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5,708.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.navcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

