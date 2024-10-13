Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $775.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $702.79.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $722.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $686.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.33. Netflix has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Netflix by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Netflix by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 864,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $420,878,000 after purchasing an additional 262,822 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.