NetMind Token (NMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $93.55 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00003680 BTC on popular exchanges. NetMind Token has a market cap of $93.55 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NetMind Token has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.00253685 BTC.

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,581,197 tokens. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.34931574 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,296,131.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

