Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Down 48.7% in September

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the September 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.6 days.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TTTPF opened at $3.50 on Friday. Nexxen International has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

