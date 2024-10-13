NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGLGet Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 23,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 373,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The stock has a market cap of $604.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.67.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 36.54% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,225,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 585,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 451,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 281,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

