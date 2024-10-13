Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in September

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,662,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 4,548,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Nippon Paint stock remained flat at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Nippon Paint has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Nippon Paint to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

