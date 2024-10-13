Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 450.0 days.

Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance

Shares of Nippon Shinyaku stock remained flat at $41.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. Nippon Shinyaku has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

Get Nippon Shinyaku alerts:

About Nippon Shinyaku

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food Business segments. Its Pharmaceuticals Business segment offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, and other diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Shinyaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Shinyaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.