Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 450.0 days.
Shares of Nippon Shinyaku stock remained flat at $41.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. Nippon Shinyaku has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.
