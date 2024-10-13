nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Sells $166,650.00 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $166,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,347,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,846.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

nLIGHT Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $550.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $50.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

