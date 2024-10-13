NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get NMI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMIH

NMI Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NMI stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NMI by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $2,987,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of NMI by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 306,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

(Get Free Report

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.