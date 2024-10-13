Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $749,940.00 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $256.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.97. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,032,000 after buying an additional 68,810 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,764,000 after buying an additional 88,966 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 601,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

