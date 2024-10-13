North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Insider Sells £31,700 in Stock

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Edwardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £31,700 ($41,486.72).

Patrick Edwardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Patrick Edwardson bought 100,000 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £300,000 ($392,618.77).

On Wednesday, July 17th, Patrick Edwardson bought 83,755 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £248,752.35 ($325,549.47).

On Monday, July 15th, Patrick Edwardson bought 16,245 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £48,247.65 ($63,143.11).

North American Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NAIT stock opened at GBX 323 ($4.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market cap of £418.74 million, a PE ratio of -4,614.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 306.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.07. North American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a one year high of GBX 323.50 ($4.23).

North American Income Trust Announces Dividend

North American Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17,142.86%.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

