Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $1.78 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 0.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $2,998,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $714.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $16.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $819.00. 484,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,714. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $744.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $699.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $826.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

