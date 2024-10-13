Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOC opened at $528.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $418.60 and a twelve month high of $555.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. TD Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,703 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

