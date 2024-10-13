Notcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $77.66 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Notcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Notcoin has a market cap of $786.46 million and approximately $77.66 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,959,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,959,452 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,959,452.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00786418 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $93,205,049.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

