NULS (NULS) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

NULS (NULS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $35.68 million and $839,122.47 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00254680 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 129,220,291 coins and its circulating supply is 110,145,040 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS (NULS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate NULS through the process of mining. NULS has a current supply of 129,217,496.6632902 with 110,142,707.53421849 in circulation. The last known price of NULS is 0.32894772 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $954,429.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nuls.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.