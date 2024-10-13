Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NUW opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.