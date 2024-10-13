Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NNY stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

