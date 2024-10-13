Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as high as $8.57. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 69,418 shares.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNY. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 28.9% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 119,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 31,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

