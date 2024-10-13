Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as high as $8.57. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 69,418 shares.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
