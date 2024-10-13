Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
NXN opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $12.40.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
