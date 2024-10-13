Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE JPI opened at $20.97 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $21.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

