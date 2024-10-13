NXM Reaches Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008359 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00014695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,801.34 or 0.99918497 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001011 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00054442 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

