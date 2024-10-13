Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0691 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $488.35 million and approximately $22.03 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.31 or 0.03918127 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00045460 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002222 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07114261 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $26,716,140.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.