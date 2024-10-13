Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,696,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $171.09 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.05.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

