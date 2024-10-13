Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,202 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.8 %

BABA stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

