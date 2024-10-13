Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $132,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,321 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in UiPath by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 754,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,371,000 after purchasing an additional 439,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 120.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892,845 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,498.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PATH opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

