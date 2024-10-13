Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,947 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after buying an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Block by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $2,487,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Block by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Block Stock Down 0.5 %
Block stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $388,920.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,652.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $388,920.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,652.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,932 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. New Street Research began coverage on Block in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
