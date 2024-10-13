Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,947 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after buying an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Block by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $2,487,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Block by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Down 0.5 %

Block stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $388,920.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,652.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $388,920.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,652.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,932 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. New Street Research began coverage on Block in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Block

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.