OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFSSH opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $22.57.

Get OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 alerts:

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

first source capital inc is a financial services company located in 151 applegrove st, sudbury, ontario, canada.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.