Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) PT Lowered to $9.00

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OIS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Oil States International from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSE:OIS opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.65 million, a P/E ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.40 million. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 83.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 74,983 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,897,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 215,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Oil States International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

