OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31.06 Million

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. OmniFlix Network has a total market cap of $31.06 million and approximately $68,166.96 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

OmniFlix Network Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.12730234 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $118,675.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

