Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.18

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $167.38 million and $7.75 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.78 or 0.03922599 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00045779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,697,857 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology (ONT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Ontology has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 907,697,857 in circulation. The last known price of Ontology is 0.1896906 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $7,863,981.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ont.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

