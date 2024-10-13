ONUS (ONUS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $397,984.04

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One ONUS coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000970 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. ONUS has a market cap of $58.72 million and $397,984.04 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ONUS

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.60564093 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $453,564.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

