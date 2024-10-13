Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
OnKure Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OKUR opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.21. OnKure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $86.70.
About OnKure Therapeutics
