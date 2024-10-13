OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
OPHC stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.36. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
