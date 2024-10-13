OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

OPHC stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.36. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OptimumBank by 21.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.