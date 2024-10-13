Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.83 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $72.57 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008307 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00014619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,260.69 or 1.00019590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001006 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

