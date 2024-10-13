Origin Protocol (OGN) One Day Volume Reaches $3.84 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $83.17 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol’s genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,409,664,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is www.story.xyz/blog. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Origin Protocol has a current supply of 1,409,664,846 with 671,233,377 in circulation. The last known price of Origin Protocol is 0.08427984 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $3,891,495.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.originprotocol.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

