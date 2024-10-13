OriginTrail Market Cap Hits $197.30 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $197.30 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.66 or 0.00253819 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,963,783 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. OriginTrail has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 414,963,782.602 in circulation. The last known price of OriginTrail is 0.48698873 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $1,113,511.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://origintrail.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

