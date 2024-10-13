Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:OXSQG)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ OXSQG opened at $23.22 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.