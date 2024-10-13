Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Short Interest Up 111.1% in September

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of CAFG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.