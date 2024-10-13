PancakeSwap Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00002870 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $502.77 million and approximately $17.66 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 387,934,495 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,666,921 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is blog.pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PancakeSwap has a current supply of 387,934,495.3864869 with 279,623,112.74892914 in circulation. The last known price of PancakeSwap is 1.85402362 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1557 active market(s) with $15,491,231.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pancakeswap.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

