Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Shares Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.68. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes strategy and management games on PC and consoles in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its game portfolio comprises various franchises, such as Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Prison Architect, the Surviving games, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.