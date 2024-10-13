Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $20.27 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.54.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $324.22 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

