ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the September 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ParkerVision Price Performance
Shares of PRKR remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 127,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,464. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. ParkerVision has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
ParkerVision Company Profile
