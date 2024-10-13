Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CAO Sells $31,200.00 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,904. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PAYO stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.85. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.01.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 203,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 17.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,417,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 645,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

