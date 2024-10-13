PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

