PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Scotiabank

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut PBF Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.55.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 805,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,268,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,634,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,110,372.76. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,952,300 shares of company stock valued at $97,300,026 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

