Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.70%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.2% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

