PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Lifted to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.81 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $157.43 and a one year high of $183.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,632,000 after purchasing an additional 700,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after purchasing an additional 561,465 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

