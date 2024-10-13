Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 665 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $434.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.42 and its 200-day moving average is $327.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.29 and a 52 week high of $436.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,445.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,445.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,172 shares of company stock valued at $136,562,182 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

