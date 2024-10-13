Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,368,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,478,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $596.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

